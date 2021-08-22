The recent Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams lived up to every bit of its hype.
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees provided an instant classic: a seesaw game that featured some of the game’s biggest stars, eight home runs (note to casual MLB viewers: that’s not a typical total) into the corn and two dramatic ninth-inning rallies capped by a walk-off homer, prompting a White Sox celebration against a backdrop of fireworks.
But that wasn’t all. The nationally televised game showcased the area’s beauty, including shots of a seemingly made-for-TV sunset, as well as highlighted Dyersville and the region. It was the most-watched MLB regular-season game in 16 years.
The related, Beyond the Game events in Dyersville drew at least 10,000 people, and predictions of travelers from across the U.S. descending on Dubuque County turned into reality, providing local businesses with a welcomed boost during the pandemic.
After the game and festivities, many local residents were beaming with pride over how the area was showcased — and they were filled with appreciation toward MLB for putting the area in the spotlight.
But there is a notable blemish in the relationship between MLB and this area that also was discussed amid all the festivities. The league’s overzealous blackout rules can make it difficult for local fans to watch a significant chunk of teams.
If you’re not familiar with the issue, MLB considers Dubuque and much, if not all, of the TH coverage area to be in the viewing market of a surprising six teams: the White Sox, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals. And that can lead to restrictions on how and when games can be seen.
Never mind that the state of Iowa doesn’t have an MLB team. Never mind that if you wanted to go watch a game in any of those stadiums, you would have to drive anywhere from two and a half to three hours to get to the one in Milwaukee (the closest option) to about six hours to get to the one in Kansas City (the farthest of the “local” teams).
Despite those facts, MLB has a system in place that restricts the options for current and could-be fans to watch many games in the tri-state area.
The fact is probably best exemplified if you try to sign up for MLB’s streaming service. The tagline on the website is, “Stream every game live or on demand.”
Of course, not far below that are the notes about how you only can stream “out-of-market games” and how “blackouts and other restrictions apply.” There is an area to enter a zip code to see which teams are subject to blackout rules depending on where a person lives.
In Dubuque, Des Moines and many other areas in Iowa, it’s the six teams previously mentioned.
MLB has 30 teams total, so that means that Dubuquers face blackout restrictions for 20% of the league. And on days like this coming Tuesday, when all six of those teams play but none of them face each other, blackout restrictions impact your ability to watch a total of 12 teams — 40% of the league.
For comparison, if you live in the Bronx in New York, both the Yankees and Mets are blacked out. But neither the Boston Red Sox nor Baltimore Orioles are, even though those ballparks are about four hours away. If you live in L.A., you can’t watch the Angels or Dodgers, but the three other California teams don’t fall under the blackout rules. In Chicago, the Cubs and White Sox are subject to blackout rules, but no other teams.
In major cities in other MLB-less Midwest states, three teams have blackout restrictions if you live in Indianapolis and only one if you’re in Omaha, Neb., or Wichita, Kan.
During a press conference in Dyersville ahead of the MLB game, Commissioner Rob Manfred said league officials “are spending a tremendous amount of time” working on the “complicated” blackout situation. But this is a long-running issue, not something that cropped up recently.
For a sport that has had many high-level discussions in recent years about how to increase the game’s appeal and attract more and new fans, it would seem that addressing these blackout rules would be a logical first step.
Want more fans in Iowa? Let them watch the ballgames.