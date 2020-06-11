CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Dubuque County still waiting on Sunnycrest test kits, Test Iowa answers

Dubuque County leaders hope for economic rebound after hitting bottom

Throwback Thursday: JFK delivers warning to communists at Loras commencement

Man sentenced to 7 years for sexual abuse of child in Asbury 10 years ago

With 5-2 vote, Platteville council backs opening city pool in July

Area officials remind lawmakers of REAP extension, as legislature begins again

5 new COVID-19 cases in Delaware County, 2 fewer in Dubuque County

Heartland Financial to acquire Arizona bank branches

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

Lafayette County Fair to proceed as scheduled

Loras College allowing students to take courses in-person, online

'Stop the pain,' George Floyd's brother pleads with Congress

Marquette officials cancel July 4 parade, but not fireworks

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Tommy Casey (Dubuque Senior)

Dubuque County Baseball Hall cancels 2020 induction ceremony

Prep athletics: Mississippi Valley Conference announces baseball, softball guidelines

Local arts and culture organizations net $92,500 in relief, humanities grants

Ask Amy: Post-COVID-19 dating will reveal much

Day camps set for river museum beginning June 22

Dubuque's Bell Tower to host encore performances of virtual play

‘Riverdale’ vows to ‘do better’ and increase show’s diversity in response to Vanessa Morgan

Smith: White voices needed to bring racial equality

Fed to keep providing aid and sees no rate hike through 2022

Victor Davis Hanson: China isn’t letting a pandemic go to waste

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 11

'Grief overload:' Families absorb multiple virus deaths

Golf passes initial test with no positive virus results

Primary chaos puts Georgia in race to fix voting by November

Backlash over George Floyd tweet forces out CrossFit founder

Local markets

Business news in brief

Prep baseball: WaMaC race too close to call

Cuban star Rosita Fornes dies in Miami

Dean's lists: Saint Mary's, Upper Iowa, UW-Whitewater

Births

Police officers' personal information leaked online

Scott's challenge: Uniting Senate GOP behind police overhaul

Ex-judge says push to dismiss Flynn case is abuse of power

Minneapolis police chief takes on union, promises change

Pope sends strong message to US Catholics after Floyd death

JK Rowling responds to critics over her transgender comments