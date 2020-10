Corey Seager hits rare double as World Series and LCS MVP

Cashed Out: Rays manager roasted for pulling Snell in Game 6

Betts leads Dodgers to Series title in first year in LA

Roberts guides Dodgers to 1st World Series title in 32 years

Arozarena's breakout postseason not quite enough for Rays

Chef Gerron Hurt of Southern Ego: MasterChef winner finds a home in Dubuque

After you get the apple cider, it's time to make doughnuts