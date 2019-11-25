Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 Herbst — Taylor and Stacey Herbst, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Sensory-friendly Santa gives special needs children an experience to remember in Dubuque Dubuque health center completes move to 'holistic' campus today Biz Buzz: New shop opens in Dyersville; sports gambling extends to new local market; update on Dubuque Sonic Illinois lawmakers might end daylight saving time switch, potentially creating border complications Manchester chosen as pilot community in workforce study New facilitator working to gauge brain health needs of children in Dubuque, surrounding counties Girl Scouts chill out at 'Frozen' event Dubuque officials rezone Seippel Road property to expand storage, warehousing business 25th annual Reflections in Park kicks off this week in Dubuque City of Prairie du Chien extends offer to purchase mall Online survey collecting input on Asbury's popular Music in the Park Local law enforcement reports Correction TH Volleyball Coach of the Year: Megan Scherrman (Western Dubuque) Mayo Clinic Q&A: Understanding nearsightedness in children Body & Soul to host pair of workshops On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states UW-Platteville to screen award-winning documentary Grutz: Cannabis 101: CBD information Nabhan: Environmental extremism becoming deadly; Dubuque should reject it Clarence Page: Elizabeth Warren puts brakes on ‘Medicare for All’ for good reason: She listened to what people actually want Letter: Harris' health care plan ambitious, realistic YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 25 Mack, Robinson lead Bears to 19-14 win over Giants 49ers start 3-game gauntlet with 37-8 win over Packers UNI to host San Diego in football playoff opener Pope in Japan says world must rethink reliance on nuke power Charity offers clothing, food, toys for Iowa foster families Supreme Court says Ginsburg released from hospital Schiff says more hearings, witnesses possible News in brief 13 killed in 1 of ‘worst’ days of protest in southern Iraq Report: Review details effort to justify Ukraine decision Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson’s record at AMAs Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy Almanac USHL: Fighting Saints sweep weekend against top teams in West Suspect in custody in shooting death of Alabama sheriff Will Netanyahu's party stick with him? Senior leaders quiet Iowa overwhelms Cal Poly Novartis to buy The Medicines Company for $9.7 billion Iowa wrestlers stick ISU What's happening As internet restored, Iran protest videos show chaos Duncan rallies to win PGA Tour's RSM Classic Pro-democracy candidates advance in key Hong Kong elections Births Egypt: Independent media outlet says police raided its HQ Johnson's goal remains Brexit now