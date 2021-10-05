Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

Schoenberger — Brent and Shannon Schoenberger, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

Donath-Weiner — Dakota Donath and Samantha Weiner, of East Dubuque, Ill., a girl at Finley.

Schmitt — Michael and Charissa Schmitt, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

Finn-Jones — Robert Finn and Stephanie Jones, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

Richardson — Lance and Whitney Richardson, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Winders — Beth Winders, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

Tags

Recommended for you