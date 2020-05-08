Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Metcalf-Cupps — Ashlee Metcalf and Christopher Cupps, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Watak-Kobin — Tomeing Watak and Muldrow Kobin, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Heer — Daniel and Heather Heer, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Leitzen — Patrick and Abby Leitzen, of Cascade, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

McDermott — Dan and Sara McDermott, of Worthington, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Bussan — Matt and Suzanne Bussan, of Platteville, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.

Manning — Kelan and Marie Manning, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Reisen — Tanner and Lexie Reisen, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

