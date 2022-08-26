Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Northeast Iowa Community College
Peosta, Iowa
Summer 2022
Iowa
Anamosa — Kaleob Smith
Asbury — Kylie Kass
Bellevue — Matthew Brinker, Sydnee Davis, Harley Jurisic-Ibarra, Gage Kemp and Steven Moellers
Bernard — Anne Ryan
Cascade — Jesus Barrios, Alicia Feuling, Elizabeth Knepper and Ashley Lyons
Colesburg — Jake Jones
Dubuque — Dustin Bartels, Rebecca Bowling, Jennings Brandel, Jenna Clayton, Casey Coleman, Kailee DeMoss, Zachary Donath, Noah Francois, Austin Freiburger, Casey Furlong, Jasmine Hartley-Chapmond, Charlea Hollister, Cassandra Holmes, Trevor Huniker, Ryan Kramer, Claire Kress-Jordan, Anthony Lang, Benjamin Lawrence, Paige Leconte, Hannah Mayberry, Alisa Miller, Matthew Morel, Audrey Murphy, Kaitlyn Nauman, Ella Noel, Troy Otterbeck, Logan Palmer, Amanda Pollock, Tristan Priest, Yanette Ramos, Aimee Robinson, Trenton Sanchez, Andrew Scotton, Kayla Vargas and Jordan Wollschlager
Dundee — Claire Demmer
Durango — Gabrielle Bakey, Ethan Hall and Quiana Sabers
Dyersville — Kari Bockenstedt, Tori Budden, Matthew Feldmann, Nicole Kemp, Mason Kiefer and Garrett Pirc
Earlville — Brooke Elgin
Elkader — Amber Becker
Epworth — Brianna Heer, Jaden Kelleher, Kiara Kronlage, Abbie Lenton, Sierra Nieland, Wyatt Rowcliffe and Madison Theisen
Farley — Grace Hoyne
Guttenberg — Ivy Aulwes, Megan Cunningham and Brook Witham
Manchester — Alyssa Knipper, Deirdre Ryan and Hayley Schaul
Maquoketa — Danielle Esser and Brianna Vohringer
Monona — Billie Matelski and Reed Radloff
New Vienna — Angela Fangmann
Peosta — Steven Blosch, Elizabeth Miller, Jordan Shaffer and Alexander Zweibohmer
Sherrill — William Decker and Alexis Klinkhammer
Zwingle — Laura Cook
Illinois
East Dubuque — Jessica Helbing, Chase Meyer and Austin Timmerman
Elizabeth — Timothy Steele
Galena — Peyton Bauer and Matthew Ward
Wisconsin
Cuba City — Ethan Daughetee and Hanna Schueller
Darlington — Mackenzie Fox and Hannah McCarthy
Hazel Green — Allison Brummer
