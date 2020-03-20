Monday, March 16, 2020
Kies — Royce and Rachel Kies, of Monticello, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Scholbrock-Regan — Abigail Scholbrock and Kevin Regan, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Clark-Sauser — Faith Clark and Christopher Sauser, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Johnson — Chris and Allison Johnson, of Preston, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Nelson-Frey — Katelyn Nelson and Evan Frey, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Pacholl — Ben and Molly Pacholl, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.
Rodenberg — David and Ashley Rodenberg, of Garnavillo, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.