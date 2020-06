CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

GDDC annual meeting highlights challenges, changes to True North initiative

24 COVID-19 cases at Dubuque County Jail boosts record increase of 35 countywide in 24 hours

Galena graduate uses knowledge to excel

DNR finds dead fish in Bee Branch Pond following fertilizer spill

Majority of Galena council likes sound of more musical downtown

Judge: Maquoketa police must turn over bodycam footage of incident involving prosecutor

COVID-19: 35 more cases in Dubuque County; 2 more in Grant County

NICC among 9 colleges to receive funds for enhanced agricultural education, research

New figures: Dubuque County unemployment rate dropped slightly in May, still above 12%

Film festival to begin virtual access to 2020 films this week

Prep baseball: Senior rallies to pull out split with Western Dubuque

Proposal to rename Dubuque airport terminal for Tuskegee Airman advances

Police: 1 person possibly injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Dyersville's Victory Ford raises more than $3,500 for Relay for Life

Red Cross to test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Prep softball: Hempstead sweeps city rival Wahlert

Prep softball: Kennedy, Western Dubuque sweep Senior

College notebook: Wahlert grad Heiar headed to East Tennessee

Concert encore: 'You Really Got Me:' Up close and personal with Van Halen

Ask Amy: Hot Girl summer might end in a fall

Inaugural virtual Animal Cy-ience Academy set

Gretchen’s table: Zucchini crust pizza

Elevate Caesar salad with grilled shrimp, walnuts

Our opinion: Dubuque airport should honor native son, Tuskegee Airman

Trudy Rubin: While Europe, Asia reopen from COVID-19, America sets global example of doing it wrong

Letter: Leadership skills evident in press conferences

Letter: Law enforcement essential

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 24

Police union says it's been 'scapegoated' after Floyd death

Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

Bill Cosby appeal will test scope of #MeToo prosecutions

Recreational pot laws may boost traffic deaths, studies say

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Yogurt can lower your BMI, blood glucose and blood pressure

Virus cases spike among young adults in Iowa college towns

Iowa news in brief

Local & area roundup: Beckman blanks Bellevue softball

Evers leaves school opening decisions to local districts

Lawsuit: Chicago Police using virus to deny suspects' rights

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Births

Powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico, at least 4 dead

Baptists and Walmart criticize rebel-themed Mississippi flag

US meat industry puzzled by China's import ban for 1 plant