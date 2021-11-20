Sorry, an error occurred.
Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
Cobbins — Kaity Cobbins, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021
Graves-Vorwald — Nicholas Graves and Kristina Vorwald, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.
Roschen — Alec and Tricia Roschen, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.