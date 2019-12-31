Births Telegraph Herald Dec 31, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019Weimerskirch — Brad and Kaela Weimerskirch, of East Dubuque, Ill., a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County 10 to remember: The biggest local news stories of 2019 Dubuque man accused of human trafficking takes plea deal During Maquoketa town hall, Buttigieg promises to not just serve Dem voters New driving-related rules in Illinois highlight new laws in tri-state area Happy new decade: Local venues, law enforcement gear up for unusually busy Tuesday night Longtime Garnavillo fire chief, council member remembered as 'hands-on' community leader Man pleads guilty for break-in assault by masked intruders in Dubuque Tickets for popular Dubuque music crawl on sale soon Police: Darlington man arrested on 10 child porn charges after multi-agency investigation Local law enforcement reports Candidates Sanders, Warren announce Dubuque stops; Warren schedules 2 more locally Jo Daviess County bird count results released Galena man honored for preservation work Dyersville library to celebrate new year early with event New lights, poles raised at Commercial Club Park ballfield Grant County committee formed to focus on upcoming census Village of Dickeyville plans solar array Cascade council backs plaque honoring longtime park board member School board discusses bids for Earlville gym floor UW-P to expand Spanish-language professional studies programming Gilligan: From holy cows to shingles, viral stories tough to predict College basketball: Haldeman's 'fearless' play sparking UNI Women's basketball: Duhawks 'D' clamps down on Pioneers A bluegrass smorgasbord: Steep Canyon Rangers headed for Heritage Center on Jan. 10 Ask Amy: Friend is conflicted over loss and new love Traveling for social media is gaining momentum for 2020 Book review: ‘The Fall of Richard Nixon’ Humorist Mo Rocca's 'Mobituaries' makes for lively reading Geography quiz U.S. stocks move broadly lower to start holiday-shortened week Kerpen: Milton Friedman rightly opposed drug policy Editorial: The 2010s are nearly over. What will the decade stand for? YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 31 Local & area roundup: Clarke women return with win N Carolina diocese publishes list of credibly accused clergy College football: Today's bowl preview capsules News in brief Wisconsin election officials deadlock on culling voter rolls Births Sudan sentences 27 to death for torturing, killing protester Tonight's tv highlights 3 years in, no sign of Trump's replacement for Obamacare China convicts 3 researchers involved in gene-edited babies Kim calls for measures to protect North Korea's security French unions behind strikes get public funds Leadership failures cited in Illinois firefighter's death College football roundup: Louisville beats Mississippi State in Music City Bowl Firearms instructor took out gunman at Texas church service Rodgers will be huge factor for Packers in playoffs