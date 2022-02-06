Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

Burton — Ryan and Rachele Burton, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Spice — Joseph and Kimberly Spice, of Kieler, Wis., a girl at Finley.

Miller — Ryan and Heather Miller, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Kress-Amador-Kress — John Kress and Anastasia Amador-Kress, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Barnes-Brooks — Kentrall Barnes and Paulette Brooks, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

Johnson — Chris and Amanda Johnson, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

Rickertsen — Curtis and Heather Rickertsen, of Delmar, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

Printz — Josh and Amy Printz, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Tags

Recommended for you