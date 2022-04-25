Saturday, April 23, 2022

Rush — Ryan and Megan Rush, of Dubuque, a boy, at MercyOne Medical Center, Dubuque.

Solberg — Brad and Meghan Solberg, of Darlington, Wis., a girl, at Mercy.

Sunday, April 24, 2022

Harry — Jeff and Dallas Harry, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy, at Mercy.

Tags

Recommended for you