Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

Bindert — Dustin and Maranda Bindert, of Epworth, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Dolan — Tiffany Dolan, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

Hackman — Jon and Lindsey Hackman, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Ligeralde — AJ and Krista Ligeralde, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Tags

Recommended for you