Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Jenkins-Jurisic — Deante Jenkins and Kylia Jurisic, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Wenzel-Merfeld — Brandon Wenzel and Nicole Merfeld, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Parks — Zachary and Bethany Parks, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Friday, May 6, 2022
Derby — Matthew and Mary Derby, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Ortiz-Foley — Edgar and Holly Ortiz-Foley, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at Finley.
Walker — Denny and Nicole Walker, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Kluesner — Ryan and Brianna Kluesner, of Bankston, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
