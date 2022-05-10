Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Jenkins-Jurisic — Deante Jenkins and Kylia Jurisic, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Wenzel-Merfeld — Brandon Wenzel and Nicole Merfeld, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Parks — Zachary and Bethany Parks, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Friday, May 6, 2022

Derby — Matthew and Mary Derby, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Ortiz-Foley — Edgar and Holly Ortiz-Foley, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Walker — Denny and Nicole Walker, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Kluesner — Ryan and Brianna Kluesner, of Bankston, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

