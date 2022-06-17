East Dubuque — Abigail L. Husemann and Haley K. Slaats
Elizabeth — Tayden M. Patterson and Noelle C. Reese
Stockton — Mitchel J. Coffey
Iowa
Asbury — Madison I. Kirschbaum, Victoria R. Larsen, Jack Sabers, Jacob Schemmel, Alexander J. Sherman and Margaret Voorhees
Bellevue — Giana M. Michels and Rebecca J. Schroeder
Bernard — Riley J. Reed
Cascade — Faith E. Bower and Nicole M. McDermott
Dubuque — Kylee Allen, Molly M. Allen, Isabelle G. Barefoot, Macy N. Boughn, Mary Forbes, Olivia L. Gerdemann, Kassidy L. Gerken, Hailey M. Goedert, Anthony R. Gonzalez, Israel Hernandez, Kaelyn R. Howe, Kaitlyn L. Jones, Hannah R. Kilburg, Alexis A. Loney, Maranda A. Mausser, Timothy Miller, Taylor S. Redmond, Treyton S. Schaber, Sydnie Schilling, Meghan M. Smith, Rachel Tebon, Alli M. Tigges and Daniel M. Zanger
Dyersville — Kaylee J. Rowland
Epworth — Jenna M. Fiedler
Farley — Cathrine N. Sears
Guttenberg — Kaylyn M. LeGrand and Allison L. Troester
Holy Cross — Maranda A. Mausser
La Motte — Jenna M. Gremmel, Parker T. Lippstock and Andrew J. Swartz
Maquoketa — Jordan L. Turney
Peosta — Jordan D. Lake and Naomi L. Noel
Wisconsin
Belmont — Kylie Crapp and Taylar E. Simmons
Benton --Ian D. Murphy
Boscobel — Tarek S. Fischer
Cassville — Kierstin E. Adams
Cuba City — Cameron May and Kaylee A. Pitzen
Darlington — Emma C. Crist and Brooke M. Douglas
Glen Haven — Kendell L. Esser and Faith C. Schier
Hazel Green — Natalie D. Berning and Kaylee J. Slaats
