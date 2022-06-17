Clarke University

Dubuque

Spring 2022

Illinois

East Dubuque — Abigail L. Husemann and Haley K. Slaats

Elizabeth — Tayden M. Patterson and Noelle C. Reese

Stockton — Mitchel J. Coffey

Iowa

Asbury — Madison I. Kirschbaum, Victoria R. Larsen, Jack Sabers, Jacob Schemmel, Alexander J. Sherman and Margaret Voorhees

Bellevue — Giana M. Michels and Rebecca J. Schroeder

Bernard — Riley J. Reed

Cascade — Faith E. Bower and Nicole M. McDermott

Dubuque — Kylee Allen, Molly M. Allen, Isabelle G. Barefoot, Macy N. Boughn, Mary Forbes, Olivia L. Gerdemann, Kassidy L. Gerken, Hailey M. Goedert, Anthony R. Gonzalez, Israel Hernandez, Kaelyn R. Howe, Kaitlyn L. Jones, Hannah R. Kilburg, Alexis A. Loney, Maranda A. Mausser, Timothy Miller, Taylor S. Redmond, Treyton S. Schaber, Sydnie Schilling, Meghan M. Smith, Rachel Tebon, Alli M. Tigges and Daniel M. Zanger

Dyersville — Kaylee J. Rowland

Epworth — Jenna M. Fiedler

Farley — Cathrine N. Sears

Guttenberg — Kaylyn M. LeGrand and Allison L. Troester

Holy Cross — Maranda A. Mausser

La Motte — Jenna M. Gremmel, Parker T. Lippstock and Andrew J. Swartz

Maquoketa — Jordan L. Turney

Peosta — Jordan D. Lake and Naomi L. Noel

Wisconsin

Belmont — Kylie Crapp and Taylar E. Simmons

Benton --Ian D. Murphy

Boscobel — Tarek S. Fischer

Cassville — Kierstin E. Adams

Cuba City — Cameron May and Kaylee A. Pitzen

Darlington — Emma C. Crist and Brooke M. Douglas

Glen Haven — Kendell L. Esser and Faith C. Schier

Hazel Green — Natalie D. Berning and Kaylee J. Slaats

Lancaster — Felicia D. Holmes

Mineral Point — Cloe A. Rule

Sinsinawa — Thuy Vy Tran

