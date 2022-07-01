Des Moines Area Community College

Des Moines, Iowa

Spring 2022

Dubuque — Emma Squiers

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Spring 2022

Marquette, Iowa — Kelly Ridenour Giurato

South Dakota State University

Brookings, S.D.

Spring 2022

Asbury, Iowa — Angelina M. Arensdorf

Dubuque — Lydia J. VanderBush

Montfort, Wis. — Sarah J. Buckhaus

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Spring 2022

Bloomington, Wis. — Maria Breuer

Boscobel, Wis. — Cheyanne Carlin

Cuba City, Wis. — Joan Wille

Mineral Point, Wis. — Jordyn Abbott and Rachel Pearson

