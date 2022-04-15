Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Puccio-Lopez — Bill Puccio and Brianna Lopez, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Hagenson — Pete and Madison Hagenson, of Sherrill, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Hoffmann — Alan and Whitney Hoffmann, of Epworth, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

Jasper — Bill and Chelsea Jasper, of Farley, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Tags

Recommended for you