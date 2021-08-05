University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Spring 2021

Wisconsin

Bagley —Justin Mezera.

Benton — Melissa Brant.

Boscobel — Bobbi Jo Loomis.

Cassville — Allison Emmel.

Darlington — Jesse Sturtz.

Fennimore — Olivia Ahnen and Brock Hertrampf.

Lancaster — Carly Chadd.

Mineral Point — Maggie Grimm, Cole Howard, and Jalissa Weier.

Montfort — Maddie Harmening.

Muscoda — Quinn Fitzgerald and Trevor Troxel.

Platteville — Madeline Carroll and Angela Yang.

Prairie du Chien — Riley Meyers, Brett Sander, Jack Stoeffler, Lindsey Welter and Anna Zeeh.

Tags

Recommended for you