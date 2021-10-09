Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

Hundrlik — Denver and Brook Hundrlik, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

West — Jeff and Cathy West, of Galena, Ill., a girl at MercyOne.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Heston — Sam and Trisha Heston, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

