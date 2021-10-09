Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
Hundrlik — Denver and Brook Hundrlik, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
West — Jeff and Cathy West, of Galena, Ill., a girl at MercyOne.
Friday, Oct. 8, 2021
Heston — Sam and Trisha Heston, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.