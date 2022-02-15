Sorry, an error occurred.
Des Moines Area Community College
Fall 2021
Iowa
Dubuque — Kim Harkey and Elyse Kalb
La Motte — Kannon Coakley
Peosta — Sydney Kennedy
Iowa Wesleyan University
Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Dubuque — Karoline Stratton
Guttenberg — Michaela Blume
Muskingum University
New Concord, Ohio
Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Rebekah Nolette
University of Nebraska
Lincoln, Neb.
Manchester, Iowa — Alexander Schnieders
