Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Post-Heiderscheit — Rick Post and Kayla Heiderscheit, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Friday, May 27, 2022

Benda — Sam and Ashley Benda, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Fry — Jason and Katelynn Fry, of Preston, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Reeg — Cole and Jessica Reeg, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Monday, May 30, 2022

Schueller — Russell and Danielle Schueller, of Holy Cross, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Wagner — Cassie and Daniel Wagner, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

