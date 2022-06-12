Monday, Monday 23, 2022

Jeadrik-Boas — Derick Jeadrik and Neilas Boas, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Sunday, May 29, 2022

LaBelle-Scharpt — Jordan LaBelle and Sidney Scharpt, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Cook-Merges — Adam Cook and Amanda Merges, of Sherrill, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Ndelekwute — Moses and Anna Ndelekwute, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Taylor-Cornell — Zach Taylor and Marissa Cornell, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

Friday, June 10, 2022

Hesselbacher — Eric and Nikki Hesselbacher, of Galena, Ill., a boy at Finley.

