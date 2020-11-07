Births Telegraph Herald Nov 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020Ambrosia — Jacob and Amanda Ambrosia, of Elizabeth, Ill. a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elizabeth-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency Dubuque County's school leaders remain committed to in-person learning as countywide COVID-19 rates climb Still moving: Local gyms work hard to appeal to members, as residents find new ways to stay fit 4 more COVID-related deaths in tri-state area; 143 new cases in Dubuque County; 345 in Jones County 'A heart of gold:' Sister Flannan remembered for love of baking, generous heart Police: Dubuque man faces kidnapping charges for attacking hotel employee after trying to assault gym staffer Police: Woman airlifted after being shot by 2-year-old in Dyersville Riverview Center eyes partnership to serve Pacific Islanders Authorities: Galena woman killed when intoxicated husband crashes into lawn decoration Local law enforcement reports Dyersville council poised to recommend masks but no mandate Arraignment set for alleged drug dealer accused of high-speed chase 2 injured in hit-and-run crash in Dubuque Chart-topping rapper's Dubuque show postponed 1 injured when vehicle hits deer outside of East Dubuque Fighting Saints drop USHL opener Prep football: North Scott stops West Delaware short in quarterfinals Prep volleyball: Platteville steps in with state tournament opportunity Local & area roundup: Prairie du Chien survives for OT win College football: Clarke opts out of remaining 2020 season Bowling: New-look Big 10 tournament opens tonight at Cherry Lanes Prep football: Mineral Point pulls away from Lancaster in regular-season finale Prep football: Wahlert's Marshall, Bandy, Donovan earn top district honors Epworth's Divine Word College a big part of missionary order's milestone anniversary Swenson: Observations during a monotonous coronavirus life Pair of virtual workshops planned at Sinsinawa Mound OPINION: A victory for Trumpism YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 7 Vatican sanctions cardinal in Poland cited in sex abuse case Vatican to release McCarrick report Tuesday, spans 1930-2017 Israel criticized over West Bank home demolitions US sanctions Hezbollah-allied Lebanese Christian politician Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin briefs Sen. Johnson says half of country won't accept election result Business news in brief Hiring held last month but signs of caution as virus worsens Counting error puts Democrat ahead in Iowa US House race Twin Senate runoffs in Georgia could shape Biden presidency Confounding Democrats, Trump makes inroads with Latinos Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene Pro-Trump protesters decry the vote-counting U.S. consumer borrowing up $16.2 billion in September Births Ethiopian PM announces airstrikes in country's Tigray region Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns Guatemala digs through landslide where 100 believed buried At least 3 die in latest shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh cities No. 17 Cyclones face Baylor guarding against November swoon Sports briefs: MLB won't punish Turner for returning to field