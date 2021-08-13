Sorry, an error occurred.
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Spring 2021
Iowa
Asbury — Brooke Tauber.
Bellevue — Molly Sieverding.
Dubuque — Breanna Felderman, Christine Kearney, Emily Tigges and Sidney Valentine.
Dyersville — Hannah Lueck, Elizabeth McGrane, Kolbey Steffensmeier and Mikaylah Veglahn.
Elkader —Ariel Dennler.
La Motte — Rylee Capesius.
Maquoketa —Jaci Garien.
Monticello —Carrie Cleeton, Cassandra Gillmore, Caroline Groesbeck, Robert Holmes, Evelyn Krouse, Meredith Melchert, Skyler Postel, Mary Ryan and Ellen Schlarmann.
Worthington —Jadon Corkery.
Illinois
Galena —Elyse Keeffer.
Wisconsin
Lancaster —Isaiah Place.