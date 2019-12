CLOSE

News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Most Recent

'A pretty simple recipe:' Dubuque restaurant owners credit good food, service for successful 25 years

On Christmas Day, Dubuque firefighters enjoy holiday at the station

Report: Electronic medical records adding to physician workload

Dubuque museum works to preserve population of 4-inch fish native to Tennessee

Dubuque police: Man arrested for November rape also part of September break-in assault

Recreational marijuana use soon legal in Illinois

Man dies of injuries from highway crash outside of Dubuque

Police: No injuries when Dubuque residence struck by gunfire

Driver injured when semi flips near Belmont