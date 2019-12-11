Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 Crist — Brian and Charity Crist, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bellevue-iowa Jackson-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Development of new Dubuque drive-in restaurant held up by traffic quandary Group known for 'Hold On' to perform at Dubuque hospital's 2020 gala Need for proposed transmission line disputed at 1st day of public hearings in Dubuque Pets in parks? Public asked to weigh in again Family of woman who died after nursing home fall in Bellevue seeks punitive damages Price tag for new Maquoketa jail project rises $350,000 since failed bond measure in August Committee seeks merger for struggling Dubuque community action agency Elected officials from tri-state are praise deal on USMCA Jo Daviess County man sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing girl Dubuque woman accused of setting fires after getting kicked out of an apartment Local law enforcement reports Drug convictions in Jo Daviess County add 2 years to Illinois man's 7-year prison term 2 file paperwork seeking seat of Peosta mayor Southwest Tech holds commencement Friday in Fennimore Clayton County officials investigating report of student followed from school to small town Prep bowling: Hempstead, Senior couldn't lose in rivalry dual Prep bowling: Western Dubuque sweeps Wahlert Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Cascade cruises past Bellevue Boys prep basketball: Cascade pulls away from rival Bellevue USHL: Doyle evolves into elite defenseman Spaghetti and meatballs recipe even better the second day Ask Amy: Drunken assault severs longtime friendship Concert preview: Ring of Kerry to bring Celtic Christmas to Galena Longest Night Service planned in Galena Democrats, White House agree on new North American trade deal Trudy Rubin: Trump’s most dangerous behavior on Ukraine not among impeachment articles YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 11 Dallas Stars fire Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct Newspaper criticizes film's take on Olympic bombing coverage That's weird: Missing cremains shipped across country in blueberry box Local markets People in the News: Cosby loses bid to overturn sexual assault conviction New Zealand volcano vents steam, stymies recovery of bodies Sports briefs: Minnesota schools axe football programs Graham, Hornets survive big night from Wizards' Bertans University of Iowa picks French companies for utility lease DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: The cycle of life AP Analysis: Trump faces narrow but consequential charges Wisconsin news in brief Photo of sick boy on floor roils British election campaign Democrats announce 2 impeachment articles Barr: FBI's Russia investigation based on 'bogus narrative' What's happening U.S. productivity edges down 0.2% in 3rd quarter 6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer Voting with their feet: French march against pension reforms Illinois news in brief Pentagon orders review of international student vetting Exxon Mobil prevails in lawsuit over climate regulations