Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
Bradley-Felderman — Mitchell Bradley and Amy Felderman, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Reeg — Colin and Meara Reeg, of Monticello, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023
Wilwert — Andy and Anne Wilwert, of Balltown, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Strowder-Besler — Ty’Quan Strowder and Alyssa Besler, of Epworth, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
