Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
Roe — Nathan and Chelsee Roe, of Cascade, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Spice — Joseph and Kimberly Spice, of Kieler, Wis., a girl at Finley.
Siegert — Corey and Brianna Siegert, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
Redfearn — Russ and Brittny Redfearn, of Galena, Ill., at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Banowetz — Paul and Jessica Banowetz, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.
Furry — Samantha Furry, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.
Hoff — Isaiah and Elise Hoff, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.
Payne — Patrick and Mariah Payne, of Cascade, a boy at MercyOne.