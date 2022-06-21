Thursday, June 16, 2022

Helle — Kory and Isabel Helle, of Cascade, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Cruz Ortiz-Molina Cruz — Pedro Cruz Ortiz and Karla Molina Cruz, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Friday, June 17, 2022

McCullough — Kietra McCullough, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Kohl — Sidney and Jordan Kohl, Asbury, a boy, at MercyOne Medical Center, Dubuque.

Monday, June 19, 2022

McMillan-Mitchell — Matt McMillan and Makayla Mitchell, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Porter — Kayla Porter, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

