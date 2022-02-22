Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Hicks — Nick and Caitlyn Hicks, of Cuba City, Wis., a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Meyers-Klostermann — Mitchell Meyers and Lexi Klostermann, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Kracke — Zach and Hope Kracke, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Tags

Recommended for you