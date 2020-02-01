Births Telegraph Herald Feb 1, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020Cortelyou-Kane — Alyssa Cortelyou and Jerry-Jordan Kane, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020Jackman — David and Sarah Jackman, of Asbury, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Asbury-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County 'I've been working all my life:' 94-year-old in Stockton still going strong Dubuque County supervisors 'send a message,' reducing salary increases for all other elected officials Super Bowl LIV: Dubuque connection among big game's tidbits In Dubuque, Steyer talks agriculture, climate change, beating Trump In light of coronavirus concerns, UW-P bans school-sponsored travel to China 2nd brother arrested on attempted-murder warrant for May shooting in Dubuque Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend, breaking into ex's home Longtime Maquoketa Valley superintendent takes payout, to retire River Ridge officials make case for $2.3 million in bonds Local law enforcement reports 50 turn out to discuss Peosta's future with city leaders Cuba City man pleads guilty to 4 sex crimes Grant County authorities: Dog injured when caught in illegal trap, repeatedly bites owner Authorities: Concrete company did not complete job near Guttenberg, bounced refund checks Boys prep basketball: Rams all over Wahlert in blowout win Boys prep basketball: Hempstead survives Western Dubuque in OT Girls prep basketball: Kay, Mustangs heating up at the right time after rout of WD USHL: Cheremeta leads Saints to 7-3 victory over Des Moines Boys prep basketball: River Ridge vs. Monticello Pastor's fight against KKK becomes movie that could aid battle Swenson: No one knows what Jesus would do today Ask Amy: Wife can't seem to separate the twins Tis the season for believers to put this into practice Sinsinawa Mound to host retreat honoring poet Wendell Berry Shalom Center to host Taizé prayer hour Man teaches kids healthy eating tips in mobile greenhouse Letter: Mayor Pete connects with heartland YOUR HOROSCOPE: February 1 What's happening Online political ads: cheap, efficient and ripe for misuse US declares emergency, new entry restrictions due to virus Births Business news in brief Iowa and Wisconsin news in brief Illinois news in brief Britain leaves the European Union, leaps into the unknown Voters' 2nd choices could be decisive in Iowa Navajo Code Talker dies at 96; less than a handful remain Anne Cox Chambers, wealthy newspaper heiress, dies at 100 Roberts had no intention of breaking tie vote Second CIA contractor testifies in 9/11 case at Guantanamo Nation/world news in brief Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday; Senate nixes witnesses Almanac Trump to tout U.S. 'comeback' at State of the Union speech Stocks sink on fears virus outbreak will dent the economy Top commander sees increased Iran threat in Afghanistan Super Bowl ads serve up politics - and an escape from it Carl P. Leubsdorf: Time to restore experience to the White House