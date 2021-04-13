Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Kafer — Adam and Angela Kafer, of Farley, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Friday, April 9, 2021

Green — Jerry and Rachel Green, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Duhme — Alex and Mackenzie Duhme, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Williams-Kaune — Robby Williams and Naomi Kaune, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Sunday, April 11, 2021

Leahy — Daniel and Katherine Leahy, of Platteville, Wis., a girl at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wis.

Tyson — Luke and Nicole Tyson, of Shullsburg, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health.

Voshell-Donahue — Jason Voshell and Brittany Donahue, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

