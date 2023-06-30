Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Schumann — Kevin and Makenzie Schumann, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Welter — Jake and Sara Welter, of Cascade, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Hoffmann — Eric and Hannah Hoffmann, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.
Bowles — Brian and Michele Bowles, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
Barrett — Bryce and Carissa Barrett, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Hopper — Matthew and Haylee Hopper, of East Dubuque, Ill., a girl at Finley.
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Gruber — Brandon and Ellie Gruber, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.
