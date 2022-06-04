University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Spring 2022

Wisconsin

Boscobel — Maggie Dremsa, Leah Wacker and Kolton Wallin

Cassville — Jennifer Tuescher

Cuba City — Lizzy Guerin and Samantha Meier

Darlington — Siara Bergeson, Allison Horne, Lexis Macomber and Laura Sturtz

Dickeyville — Kylie Wright

Hazel Green — Mackenzie Funk and Alexa Haase

Lancaster — Caden Straka

Montfort — Luke Fillback

Muscoda — Dakota Fiebranz, Carley Hach and Tamara Thomas

Platteville — Adam Compton, Annessa Fox, Courtney Jentz, Sami Kelley, Samantha Kuhls, Hanna Langmeier, Madison Loeffelholz and Cora Vesperman

Potosi — Sophia Langkamp

Iowa

Sabula — Lydia Coatney

