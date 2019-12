CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Former, future Bobcats celebrate holidays at WD

President Trump impeached by U.S. House on 2 charges

Conviction tossed for man found guilty of killing girlfriend in Dubuque

Grant County authorities ID woman whose overdose death led to homicide charges

Authorities: Man arrested after at least 7 gunshots fired near Dubuque

Police: Dubuque man hit with fan while trying to break into apartment, then steals car

Thousands of gifts unloaded in Dubuque as businesses give back

Federal funding to expand broadband to 175 Lafayette County homes, businesses

Authorities: Stockton woman seriously injured in rollover crash

Dubuque police warn of vehicle burglaries over holidays

No filings yet for Farley special election

Inspired by personal journey, local resident opens new wellness bar in Dubuque

Ying Yang Twins to perform in Dubuque

Bears promote UD grad Joseph to roster

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Michael Keegan (Dyersville Beckman)

College notebook: Duccini earns all-American accolades at Minnesota State

Outside the Lines to host First Fridays, off-site exhibit

Ask Amy: Lovelorn spouse wants to tidy up behind him

The Chicago Anthenaeum publishes new book on architecture and history of Galena

Tributes, standing ovation at 'Rise of Skywalker' premiere

Dubuque Rescue Mission the beneficiary of donation

Dueling Pianos to help ring in the New Year

Hanson: Is Trump the only adult in room?

The Dallas Morning News: Arrests remind us why nosy parents are best defense

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 19

Nickelodeon’s ‘Double Dare’ still tons of messy fun for longtime host Marc Summers

Local markets

Police, protesters clash outside Barcelona-Real Madrid game

Bertelsmann to take full control of Penguin Random House

Study estimates that half of US adults will be obese by 2030

Nightlife

Births

Sports betting's rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin News in Brief

Almanac

College football: Cyclones land top 40 recruiting class

Lawsuit: Children in state care abused at Chicago hospital

Walk-in clinics for opioid addiction offer meds first, fast

UK services industry sees little joy in post-Brexit world

Sports in brief: Contract details released in Brewers' signing of Lindblom

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Re-evaluate your drinking habits