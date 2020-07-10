Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Kerth — Michael and Tricia Kerth, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Lindenberg — Andrew and Haley Lindenberg, of Benton, Wis., a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
