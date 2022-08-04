University of Wisconsin-Madison
Spring 2022
Iowa
Asbury — Chad Allen and Mitchell Miles
Bellevue — Alexandria Swain
Dubuque — Michelle Brus and Carson Kunkel
New Vienna — Raegan Hoefler
Peosta — Tyler Bitting
Wisconsin
Bagley — Kara Katzung
Boscobel — Andrea Bell
Cuba City — Preston Bousley and Blake Robson
Darlington — Emily Marron, Hannah Prax and Erin Wolf
Fennimore — Logan O’Brien and Kaitlyn Winkers
Lancaster — Brittany Bahl, Madelyn Hampton, Kristine Mcmahon and Tanner Oyen
Mineral Point — Deborah Heth, Rebekah Ottoway, Haakon Schriefer, Madelyn Siegenthaler, Alison Smith and Martina Steffes
Montfort — Paul Connolly and Rebecca Gorsline
Muscoda — Callie Arellano
Platteville — Julia Bast, Logan Butson, Connor Feyen and Kimia Safari-Shad
Potosi — Shakyla Udelhoven and Rayne Wolf
