Births Telegraph Herald Jan 14, 2020

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020Johnson — Brice and Rachel Johnson, of Dubuque, girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.Koos — Jonathan and Andrea Koos, of La Motte, Iowa, girl at MercyOne.