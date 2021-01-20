Saint Mary’s University
Winona, Minn.
Fall 2020
Boscobel, Wis. — Trae Sander
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Fall 2020
Cascade, Iowa — Cade Brouwer
Farley, Iowa — Cameron Coles
Holy Cross, Iowa — Terry Hefel
Dubuque — Lauren Miller
Elkader, Iowa — Megan Nemechek
Manchester, Iowa — Kyle Wright
Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Fall 2020
Bellevue, Iowa — Nicole Giesemann and Alexia Renner.
Cascade, Iowa — Molly McElmeel.
Clermont, Iowa — Payten Lehmann.
Dubuque, Iowa — Kassidy Gerken, Joseph Gourley, James Montieth, and Lucas Zmudka.
Dyersville, Iowa — Erin Bonert, Paige McDermott, and Cambrie Willenbring.
Edgewood, Iowa — Ethan Streicher.
Elgin, Iowa — Juliette Mackey
Elkader, Iowa — Kyle Jacobson
Farley, Iowa — Jacob Demmer
Greeley, Iowa — Elizabeth Meisner
Guttenberg, Iowa — Jessi Reinhardt
Hopkinton, Iowa — Cody Hunter
Manchester, Iowa — Hannah Axline, Brandon Larsen, Shawna Pentecost, Emily Recker, and Hayley Schaul.
Maquoketa, Iowa — Hunter Neumann
Monona, Iowa — Skylar Moser
Peosta, Iowa — Natalie Demuth
Preston, Iowa — Delaney Bormann
Strawberry Point, Iowa — Evelyn Falck
Volga, Iowa — Rebecca Fettkether
Worthington, Iowa — Danica Burger
Hazel Green, Wis. — Jaidyn Bartow
Northern Illinois University
DeKalb, Ill.
Fall 2020
Dickeyville, Wis. — Abigail Rowe.
Dubuque, Iowa — Jessica Boling.
Galena, Ill. — Caleb Flynn and Andrew Rowe.
New Vienna, Iowa — Joshlyn Krapfl.