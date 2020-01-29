Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020Mitchell-Haywood — Sereda Mitchell and Davion Haywood, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.Monday, Jan. 27, 2020Rausch — Kyle and Brittany Rausch, of Bellevue, Iowa, a girl at Finley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Bellevue-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Jackson-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque sisters befriend construction crews A smarter way to park? Pilot program to pave the way for new parking system in downtown Dubuque Officials back $1.9 million move to automated trash collection in Dubuque, with spike in resident fees No injuries reported in Dubuque house fire On heels of $5 million quarterly loss, Flexsteel CEO says company 'cannot win' without growth Police: Dubuque man arrested for attempted robbery at gunpoint Police: Sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet arrested for assaulting girlfriend in Dubuque An aquatic pair: Orphaned female otter joins male at Dubuque river museum Bond reduction denied for Dubuque man charged in fatal wreck Cascade City Council approves initial plans for new library project Local controller announces run for Dubuque County auditor position Authorities: Darlington man arrested for 4th OWI Biden, Buttigieg, Yang announce Dubuque events in days before Iowa Caucus Former Manchester nurse sentenced to 4 years in prison for medication thefts West Delaware officials approve bus safety feature Man who allegedly ordered woman to undress at gunpoint in Dubuque sentenced to prison 5 bands known for hits such as 'Headstrong,' 'Wherever You Will Go' coming to Dubuque Maquoketa chamber honors individuals, businesses with annual awards Former Galena superintendent worked for months without valid state license Boys prep basketball: Cougars click in win against Comets Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Cascade rolls to 16th straight victory Girls prep basketball: Platteville's Martin becomes program's all-time leading scorer Late-night snack hacks inspired by our favorite munchies: Doritos popovers, fried chicken scones and French onion dip pancakes Ask Amy: Boyfriend's politics might be a deal-breaker River Museum to host Valentine's Day dinner among the aquariums Attendees can cook at upcoming steak event Galena Cellars to host Valentine's & Vino Our opinion: Transparency missing in campaign donations YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 29 What's happening U.S. beefs up screening of travelers for new virus from China Almanac Pence touts school choice in liberal capital of Wisconsin Sanders' Social Security 'adjustments' undercut attack on Biden Garoppolo takes lessons from Brady into 1st Super Bowl start Local & area roundup: Senior boys run winning streak to 8 Starbucks' results top estimates but coronavirus slows sales Local markets Sports in brief: Bryant helicopter did not have key warning system US home price gains accelerate amid smaller supply of homes NBA: Milwaukee throttles Wizards GOP lacks votes to block trial witnesses, McConnell says In snub to US, Britain will allow Huawei in 5G networks Falwell pushes for part of Virginia to secede, join West Virginia College basketball roundup: No. 1 Baylor women rout Iowa State Drs. Oz and Roizen: Malevolent munchies Coroner: 4 of 8 boat dock fire victims children U.S. Archives not taking steps to certify ERA Budget deficit to break $1 trillion despite strong economy