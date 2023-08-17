Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023
Leuchs — Brad and Mary Leuchs, of Epworth, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Schwartz — Curtis and Shelby Schwartz, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
Pedley — David and Kayla Pedley, of Scales Mound, Ill., a boy at Finley.
Pierce-Freiburger — Josh Pierce and Kaylee Freiburger, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023
Graves — Josh and Abby Graves, of Peosta, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
Voshell-Donahue — Jason Voshell and Brittany Donahue, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Dolson — Matthew and Jennifer Dolson, of Peosta, a girl at MercyOne.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023
Ronnebaum — Butch and Jessi Ronnebaum, of Earlville, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
Misak — Ben and Hannah Misak, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at Finley.
Oberbroeckling-Rodas — Marvin Oberbroeckling and Elizabeth Rodas, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
