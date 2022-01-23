University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Fall 2021

Wisconsin

Bloomington — Maria Breuer and Kendra Jentz

Boscobel — Cheyanne Carlin

Cuba City — Hannah Pitzen and Joan Wille

Lancaster — Isaac Farrey

Platteville — Luke Fugate

Potosi — Hannah Nusbaum

Prairie du Chien — Kina Myers

Shullsburg — Cheyenne Burgess

