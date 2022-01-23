Sorry, an error occurred.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Fall 2021
Wisconsin
Bloomington — Maria Breuer and Kendra Jentz
Boscobel — Cheyanne Carlin
Cuba City — Hannah Pitzen and Joan Wille
Lancaster — Isaac Farrey
Platteville — Luke Fugate
Potosi — Hannah Nusbaum
Prairie du Chien — Kina Myers
Shullsburg — Cheyenne Burgess
