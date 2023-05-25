Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Weidemann — Dan and Christina Wiedemann, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Monday, May 22, 2023
Schurman — Brett and Christina Schurman, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Nodorft — Justin and Cheyenne Nodorft, of Belmont, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville.
Schweitzer-Federman — Shane Schweitzer and Tia Federman, of Mineral Point, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health.
Rahe — Tyler and Mackenzie Rahe, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Klostermann — Zach and Sara Klostermann, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
