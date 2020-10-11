Births Telegraph Herald Oct 11, 2020 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020Taylor-Holmes — Bryce Taylor and Sadie Holmes, of Kieler, Wis., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Kieler-wis Grant-county-wis Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Mississippi River to change industry and boating as climate change takes effect Dubuque man waiting on visas to bring wife, daughter to U.S. 100 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 54 in Grant County Maquoketa woman who stabbed man pleads guilty Officials celebrate donation that created popular new Dubuque-area recreational area Election preview, Iowa's First Congressional District: Finkenauer touts successes so far, future plans Election preview, Iowa's First Congressional District: Hinson wants to bring focus 'back to constituents' Attempted murder, 5 other charges against Dubuque teen dismissed over witness issues Week in review: 6 notable stories from last 7 days Stretch of Heritage Trail to close for up to 2 months for bridge work Closure extended for stretch of busy Dubuque roadway Local law enforcement reports Politics: Congressional candidates make local stops Reynolds extends disaster proclamation for derecho damage for counties including Jackson, Jones 2 injured in wreck near Manchester Retailer donates supplies to Dubuque Community Schools Write the caption, Sunday, Oct. 11 Prep football: Iowa teams learn playoff destinations Boys prep golf: Coohey ties for 20th, Wahlert ties for 10th at state Prep volleyball: Iowa postseason preview TH Sports Coming Events Tips for a safe and healthy Halloween Ask Amy: Wife says COVID means no contact Fischer: Autumn brings project to home stretch At home: Making the most of lighting can keep moods lifted Style at Home: Let your headboard shine House of the Week: Stylish craftsman design For Yosemite day-trippers, it's no reservation, no problem as of Nov. 1 Travel tips: Ideas for your trip planning Shania Twain reflects on breakout album that changed country Book review: 'Missionaries' Keimig: Open up to a few goosebumps with these reads Grammar Guy: ‘Someone’ and ‘somebody’ — what’s the difference? Positively Speaking: Home is within your heart What's it worth on eBay? My favorite thing to sell On the list Concerts New on DVD Your horoscope Our opinion: Jochum deserves another term in Iowa Senate Jones: Republican ploys tantamount to voter fraud Letter: Reporting should focus only on visiting candidate Letter: Bring America back to its founding ideals Letter: Dubuque firefighters exemplify courage Best-sellers West Virginia site chosen for high-speed travel facility Late-spring freeze shortens fall apple season for Indiana orchards Whole Foods is left behind in Amazon's pandemic-fueled boom Company raises shrimp 'in an old mall in the middle of Iowa'