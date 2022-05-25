Winona State University

Winona, Minn.

Spring 2021

Iowa

Dubuque — Athena Lueken

Wisconsin

Boscobel — Ava Grassel and Jayce Zimpel

Fennimore — Brooklyn Henkel

Hazel Green — Elyse Brotzman and Dylan Rieken

Lancaster — Cole Raisbeck

Platteville — Montana Kastner and Morgan Mumm

Potosi — Makylie Parkins

Prairie Du Chien — McKenna Keeney, Caitlin Nolan, Gabrielle Toberman and Keya Welch

