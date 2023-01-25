Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Fall 2022
Iowa
Asbury — Morgan Krug
Dubuque — Emily Heims, Lily Jochum and Kennedy Mundschenk
Dyersville — Leigha Manternach and Cambrie Willenbring
Earlville — Hannah Lahr and Krista Ries
Elkader — Adam Koresch
Garnavillo — Erik Sarazua-Zamora
Hopkinton — Lane Kramer
Manchester — Jaci Bries, Emily Recker, Charles Rich, Laney Robinson and Madison Shontz
Maquoketa — Chloe Booher and Rejusha Kuan
Preston — Ethan Farrell and Carson Lee
Ryan — Blake Deutmeyer
Volga — Conner Cross
Illinois
East Dubuque — Aiden Yaklich
Wisconsin
Hazel Green — Isaac Erschen
Prairie du Chien — Brandon Long
