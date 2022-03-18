Tuesday, March 15, 2022

DeBoer — Joshua and Rachel DeBoer, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Delagardelle — Mattius and Samantha Delagardelle, of Maquoketa, a boy at Finley.

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Bell — Shane and Lisa Bell, of Farley, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Kemp — Andy and Amber Kemp, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Ehlers — Matt and Brianna Ehlers, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

