CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Judge nixes plea deal for Dubuque man accused of human trafficking

Authorities ID man pronounced dead after crash outside of Manchester

NW Illinois farmers learn more about industrial hemp

U of Iowa students outline housing proposals for Bellevue

Police: Intoxicated man wrestles with, then pulls gun on diner owner in Dyersville

Dyersville police chief shares proposal to boost pay for officers

2 injured in rollover crash in Grant County

UW-P School of Education director named to statewide panel

$10,000 fix: New front door needed at Grant County Community Services Building

More than 23,000 acres in Grant County eligible for state conservation program

Development group seeks financial assistance from Delaware County

Intoxicated driver flees police, crashes into creek near Cuba City, according to authorities

911 system issues holding up move of Grant County dispatch center

Ed-Co school board OKs early retirement incentive, discusses sharing superintendent

Gilligan: Magazines, stories document local history

Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes

College swimming: Colin achieves life-long dream

Passing the flame: Generations continue Plymouth Court luminary tradition

Christmas Eve traditions: Creating a family legacy

Ask Amy: Single parent worries about child's gift imbalance

Quinn on Nutrition: Holiday indulgences

K-12 students can audition for 'Pinocchio' at Heritage Center

New on DVD

Clarence Page: A blow to Obamacare could deal the GOP a political hit too. They should try to fix it

Letter: An overdue thank you to Del Toro

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 24

Local markets

Nation news in brief

New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea

Sports betting giant DraftKings plans merger, to go public

Report: Popular UAE chat app ToTok a government spy tool

Chiefs peaking in all phases as postseason comes into sight

Births

House committee raises prospect of more impeachment articles

Saudis sentence 5 people to death for Khashoggi's killing

What's happening

Almanac

State auditor, treasurer reject payments in Branstad case

Health officials: New HIV diagnoses on decline in Chicago

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Overcoming a genetic risk for depression

Morning Smile: It's raining blessings! Crop duster drops holy water on town