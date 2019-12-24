Births Telegraph Herald Dec 24, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Dec. 20, 2019Carroll — Alaina Carroll, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical CenterMay-Pottebaum — Liesl May and Ricky Pottebaum, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque man lights path to Christmas giving Judge nixes plea deal for Dubuque man accused of human trafficking John Bohy leaves super-hero sized impression on Bellevue Police: Intoxicated man wrestles with, then pulls gun on diner owner in Dyersville U of Iowa students outline housing proposals for Bellevue NW Illinois farmers learn more about industrial hemp Authorities ID man pronounced dead after crash outside of Manchester Local law enforcement reports Longtime Galena High School teacher dies 1 day after crash $10,000 fix: New front door needed at Grant County Community Services Building UW-P School of Education director named to statewide panel 2 injured in rollover crash in Grant County Dyersville police chief shares proposal to boost pay for officers Lafayette County highway commissioner re-elected Supporter matching donations to Galena nonprofit 911 system issues holding up move of Grant County dispatch center Confederate Railroad coming to Jackson County Fair Intoxicated driver flees police, crashes into creek near Cuba City, according to authorities 'We're sitting fine financially:' Manchester officials receive annual audit Development group seeks financial assistance from Delaware County More than 23,000 acres in Grant County eligible for state conservation program Ed-Co school board OKs early retirement incentive, discusses sharing superintendent Gilligan: Magazines, stories document local history Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes College swimming: Colin achieves life-long dream Passing the flame: Generations continue Plymouth Court luminary tradition Christmas Eve traditions: Creating a family legacy Ask Amy: Single parent worries about child's gift imbalance Quinn on Nutrition: Holiday indulgences K-12 students can audition for 'Pinocchio' at Heritage Center New on DVD Clarence Page: A blow to Obamacare could deal the GOP a political hit too. They should try to fix it Letter: An overdue thank you to Del Toro YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 24 Local markets Nation news in brief New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea Sports betting giant DraftKings plans merger, to go public Report: Popular UAE chat app ToTok a government spy tool Chiefs peaking in all phases as postseason comes into sight Births House committee raises prospect of more impeachment articles Saudis sentence 5 people to death for Khashoggi's killing What's happening Almanac State auditor, treasurer reject payments in Branstad case Health officials: New HIV diagnoses on decline in Chicago DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Overcoming a genetic risk for depression Morning Smile: It's raining blessings! Crop duster drops holy water on town