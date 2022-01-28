University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Fall 2021

Illinois

East Dubuque — Cassidy Feyen, Chloe Oberman and Zachary Schulting

Galena — Madelyn Miller

Savanna — Jean Medenblik

Iowa

Farley — Aidan Black

Wisconsin

Boscobel — Kristina Barrett

Cuba City — Jack Misky

Darlington — Reagan Crist

Lancaster — Devin Wagner

Montfort — Easton Dobson

Platteville — Clare Drefcinski, Emma Frain, Brenna Johnson and Ruby Loeffelholz

